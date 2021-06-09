Left Menu

Cong to stage nationwide 'symbolic protest' on June 11 against fuel price hike

Congress will hold a nationwide "symbolic protest" in front of petrol pumps on June 11 across the country against rising fuel prices.

09-06-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Siddharth Sharma, Congress will hold a nationwide "symbolic protest" in front of petrol pumps on June 11 across the country against rising fuel prices.

The opposition party has decided to hit the streets after the fuel prices have crossed the hundred rupees mark in several states. Party has instructed all the state units and frontal organizations to hold protests and demand a rollback of the price rise. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal has asked the state units to hold "symbolic protest" against the public loot and urgent demand to roll back the price rise.

He has further communicated that there should a visible public campaign against the unchecked rise in prices of petrol and diesel and its impact on the people who are battling an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage reductions, and job losses. The protest will also involve the senior leaders of the party too.

KC Venugopal has said in a letter to state units that the whole country is witnessing a spiraling rise in the price of petrol and diesel even amidst the pandemic. The rise in petrol prices will ultimately lead to an unprecedented hike in the price of all household items and essential commodities. Petrol prices have breached the 100 rupees mark in many states.

In the last 13 months, petrol and diesel prices have been rising, which is at a record high currently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

