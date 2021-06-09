BRIEF-Uber Says Plans To Expand India Tech, Product Teams To Hire Nearly 250 Engineers
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 10:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Uber Technologies Inc:
* UBER SAYS PLANS TO EXPAND INDIA TECH, PRODUCT TEAMS; TO HIRE NEARLY 250 ENGINEERS
Advertisement
* UBER SAYS HIRING ROLES ARE SPLIT BETWEEN THE HYDERABAD AND BANGALORE TECH CENTERS Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement