Left Menu

Goa launches 16 e-services of transport department

As many as 16 services related to the transport department will be accessible through an online portal in Goa, said the state transport minister Mauvin Godinho.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-06-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 11:31 IST
Goa launches 16 e-services of transport department
Goa transport minister Mauvin Godinho (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 16 services related to the transport department will be accessible through an online portal in Goa, said the state transport minister Mauvin Godinho. The portal will be fully operational from Friday, informed the transport minister.

Speaking to media persons at a press conference on Tuesday, the minister said, "We are launching 16 e-services wherein people will be able to directly go online to access them on a portal. It will allow people to renew new temporary permits and goods carriage permits, among other services. The service will be fully operational online from Friday." "We have a total of 174 services, and slowly we are moving towards digitizing as many as possible," Godinho added.

The facility has been established in order to provide transport services at the doorstep of the people in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which restricts movement. "This is our digital footprint on the services rendered to the people. Earlier, people had to visit the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to get these services done. However, in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is better to sit at home and avail these services," said the state transport minister.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh also launched a similar facility on June 2. Under the name 'Tunhar Sarkar, Tuhar Dwar', it is said to provide 22 transport-related services at people's doorstep. According to Goa media bulletin issued on Tuesday, the state reported 473 new Covid-19 cases, 957 recoveries, and 14 deaths over 24 hours. There are 5,899 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021