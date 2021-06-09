Left Menu

Heatwave conditions at isolated places very likely over northwest Rajasthan today: IMD

Heatwave conditions at isolated places are very likely over northwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:31 IST
Heatwave conditions at isolated places very likely over northwest Rajasthan today: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions at isolated places are very likely over northwest Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to IMD, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in West Rajasthan.

"The maximum temperatures on Tuesday more than 40.0 degree Celsius was recorded at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, at many places over West Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," IMD said. The weather forecasting agency further said that maximum temperatures are markedly above normal and more than 5.1 degrees Celsius was reported at most places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu.

"Few places over Kerala reported maximum temperature above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C), the temperature above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) were experienced at most places over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi; at many places over Uttarakhand, at a few places over Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, West Rajasthan, Odisha and coastal Karnataka," it said. As per IMD, the temperature was appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) at many places over Vidarbha; at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Island, East Rajasthan and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Madhya Pradesh; at many places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan, Goa and North Interior Karnataka; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh Gujarat Region and Telangana and at isolated places over Rayalaseema and near normal over rest of the country.

Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for Plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021