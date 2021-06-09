Left Menu

Japan PM says it is regrettable he is taking heat for the Olympics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:07 IST
Japan PM says it is regrettable he is taking heat for the Olympics
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday it was regrettable that he had been taking all the heat for planning to hold the Olympics during the pandemic, while the host city's governor was not at the forefront of the debate. Suga spoke in response to comments at a parliamentary session from an opposition lawmaker, who said Suga had been coming under attack when Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike should be weighing in.

"I'm very glad you said what I want to say," Suga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021