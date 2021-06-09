Proposals for construction of 3.61 lakh houses under PMAY-U approved

The Government approved 708 proposals for the construction of 3.61 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) on 8th June 2021. The decision was taken at the 54th Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under PMAY-U held in New Delhi. The Meeting was attended by 13 States/UTs. These houses are proposed to be constructed across Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership verticals.

In addition, 'PMAY- U Awards 2021 - 100 Days Challenge' was also launched by Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The awards are given to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contribution and performances by States, Union Territories (UTs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and beneficiaries for successful implementation of the Mission and create a healthy competition.

This was the first CSMC meeting during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the importance the Government has attached to the objective of providing pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries of Urban India by 2022 with the vision of 'Housing for All'. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has laid renewed emphasis to accelerate housing construction and completion across the country within stipulated time under PMAY(U).

"The demand for sanction has saturated in all States/UTs. The utilisation of unused funds and ensuring completion of the projects within the stipulated time is our prime focus now," said Shri Durga Shanker Mishra at the meeting.

The States/UTs also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration, change of preferences of verticals, loss of lives etc.

With this, as of date, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 112.4 lakh and so far, 82.5 lakh have been grounded for construction of which 48.31 lakh have been completed/delivered. Total investment under the Mission is Rs 7.35 Lakh Crore which has Central assistance of Rs 1.81. Lakh Crore of which Rs 96,067 Crore of funds have been released.

Addressing the participating States/UTs, Secretary, MoHUA laid emphasis on Six Light House Projects (LHPs), the foundation stones of which were laid by the Prime Minister in January 2021. The LHPs are being constructed at Agartala, Chennai, Lucknow, Ranchi, Rajkot and Indore. "These LHPs should galvanize all concerned departments involved in construction. Use of cutting edge technology should be replicated and scaled up," he said. An E-Module on Technograhi comprising learning tools on innovative construction technologies shortlisted under Global Housing Technology Challenge – India and being used in six LHPs was also launched at the event. It is a step towards building the capacities of stakeholders in the area of innovative construction technologies.

Secretary, MoHUA, also inaugurated a newly constructed Demonstration Housing Project in Panchkula, Haryana which will be used as a working woman hostel on a rental basis. Under the Technology submission of PMAY-U, 6 Demonstration Housing Projects (DHPs) have been completed so far and 7 are being constructed in different parts of the country. DHPs are model housing projects built with new/alternate technology that not only showcase field level application of the technology but also used as a platform to impart on-site orientation & training to practitioners & students in the housing sector on the application and use of such technology.

