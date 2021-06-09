Anup Chandra Pandey appointed as Election Commissioner in ECI
A notification in this regard was issued by Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice yesterday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The President of India, appointed Shri Anup Chandra Pandey, IAS (Retd.) (UP: 1984) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes office. A notification in this regard was issued by Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice yesterday.
(With Inputs from PIB)
