Mumbai:Hakim Vaccination centre in Byculla area closed due to waterlogging

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday closed the Hakim Vaccination centre in the Byculla area of Mumbai due to waterlogging in the premises.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday closed the Hakim Vaccination centre in the Byculla area of Mumbai due to waterlogging in the premises. "Dear Mumbaikars. Please note that the Hakim Vaccination center will be closed today due to waterlogging in the premises #WardEVaccinationUpdate," tweeted Ward-E of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Mumbai local train services were also suspended between some stations due to waterlogging on the tracks. The heavy rainfall also caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city.

Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm.

"Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai. The IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

Earlier on Monday, IMD warned of heavy rains during four days from June 9 to 12 in all districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan areas. (ANI)

