Fertiliser subsidy scam: RJD MP AD Singh moves Delhi HC against his ED remand

By Sushil Batra Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, who was recently arrested by Enforcement Directorate, has moved Delhi High Court challenging his ten days ED remand granted by a special Court of Delhi.

He has moved a petition under Section 482 and 483 Code of Criminal Procedure seeking setting aside the remand order passed on June 3, 2021. AD Singh was arrested by the ED on the charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged fertiliser subsidy scam.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Wednesday granted time to ED to place on record the connected SC judgments. The court deferred the matter for Friday for a detailed hearing in the matter.

According to Advocate Sidharth Aggarwal appearing for AD Singh submissions, the petitioner was granted permission by Court on June 1, 2021, to travel to the USA for medical treatment for three weeks and the ED arrested the petitioner on June 2, 2021, after a search that went on for more than ten hours and has justified the remand on the ground of tampering of evidence and being non-cooperative. This is despite the fact that the petitioner has made numerous medical trips to the USA in the last 20 years and has cooperated in the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) investigation conducted by the respondent since 2010.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on June 3 sent RJD MP Amrendra Dhar Singh to ten-day remand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Trial Court judge sent AD Singh on remand said, "The accused be also got medically examined from a competent doctor every 48 hours and in case any medical help is required the same will be provided to the accused immediately. It goes without saying that the investigating agency shall ensure Covid-19 safety protocols while the accused is in its custody."

According to the probe agency, Amrender Dhari Singh is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation. He is involved in the export and import of fertilizers since 90s. Singh imports fertilizers for private companies and exporting them to the Middle East and other countries. Advocate Amit Mahajan, Standing Counsel for central government and Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana of ED stated that Money was paid through hawala operators and intermediaries. Group companies of co-accused Rajeev Saxena, who is an accused in Augusta Westland Case also, were used for receipt of commission from supplier of fertilizers and other products to IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited (IPL).

During the commission of the crime, sham consultancy agreements were made as also fake invoices for consultancy services, without providing any such services and thus commission was received from group companies of Rajeev Saxena without any genuine transaction and that money was actually illegal commission generated out of import of fertilizers and raw material, ED Lawyers said. ED further added that the accused (Rajya Sabha MP, AD Singh) acted as an intermediary along with other accused of channelising the ill-gotten money through different firms and companies.

According to the ED, in this manner, approximately Rs 685 crores were received in the bank accounts of the group companies and individual accounts of Rajeev Saxena and other accused including the present accused AD Singh. (ANI)