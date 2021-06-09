Left Menu

Government needs verify authenticity of birth to 10 babies

Government Communication and Information (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams in a statement said the government has been unable to verify the authenticity of this birth at its facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:05 IST
Government needs verify authenticity of birth to 10 babies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Government has noted media reports and social media posts alleging that a South African woman has given birth to 10 babies and reportedly broken the world record.

The posts attribute the birth of the babies to Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Gauteng.

Government Communication and Information (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams in a statement said the government has been unable to verify the authenticity of this birth at its facilities.

"We need to verify this story and provide assistance where needed," said Williams.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021