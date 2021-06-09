Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:02 IST
Libya lost oil production in recent days due to pipeline leaks -NOC chairman
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Libya's NOC chairman told an industry event on Wednesday the OPEC member lost about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production at its subsidiary Akakus Oil and sustained further losses at its Waha Oil Company due to pipeline leaks.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

