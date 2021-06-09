Libya lost oil production in recent days due to pipeline leaks -NOC chairman
Libya's NOC chairman told an industry event on Wednesday the OPEC member lost about 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production at its subsidiary Akakus Oil and sustained further losses at its Waha Oil Company due to pipeline leaks.
