Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 45 to Rs 2,882 per quintal in the futures trade, as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in the spot market.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

Advertisement

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for the June delivery fell Rs 45, or 1.54 per cent, to Rs 2,882 per quintal with an open interest of 1,04,430 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)