IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, city to experience heavy rains for next 4 days

With the onset of monsoon in various districts of the Konkan Kinarpatti (coastal strip), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, and a yellow alert for the next 4 days.

Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
With the onset of monsoon in various districts of the Konkan Kinarpatti (coastal strip), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, and a yellow alert for the next 4 days. "The Konkan Kinarpatti including Mumbai may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 4 days," Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai said.

Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night. The weather department recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm. "Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

The IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days. Earlier on Monday, the department warned of heavy rains during four days from June 9 to 12 in all districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

