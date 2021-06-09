Left Menu

Many residents of village in Banka where blast occurred at madarasa leave

Many residents of the village in Bihar's Banka district, where a blast had occurred at a madarasa on Tuesday, have left, said Bhagalpur zonal DIG Sujeet Kumar.

ANI | Banka (Bihar) | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:30 IST
A visual from the site of the blast (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Many residents of the village in Bihar's Banka district, where a blast had occurred at a madarasa on Tuesday, have left, said Bhagalpur zonal DIG Sujeet Kumar. The police officer said that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blast.

"We are collecting details of the deceased. As the impact of the blast was high, we are probing what was kept inside (madarasa) that caused it," the DIG said. "Many villagers here have left after the blast. That is also a matter of investigation," he added.

On Tuesday morning, a high-intensity explosion had taken place that left the madarsa building completely damaged. The madarsa is situated under Nagar police station limits. The building was not functional for a long time due to lockdowns. (ANI)

