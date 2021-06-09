PSC Commissioner urged to find resolution on salary issue

Public Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner, Michael Seloane, has called on labour unions and the government to find common ground to resolve their differences over salaries in the interest of public servants and the public at large.

Seloane said the Commission is concerned that the stalemate could result in a potential strike by civil servants.

Addressing a media briefing in Tshwane on Wednesday, Seloane said the PSC is encouraged by how public servants have adapted to the new normal of hybrid work, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged departments to embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution as a means of mitigating the escalation of infections.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is still within our midst and the PSC is encouraged by the public servants' adaptation to the new normal.

"The 4th Industrial Revolution, which has been a matter of public discourse, has found traction since the start of the pandemic," Seloane said.

Professionalising the public service

The PSC has outlined a range of remedial measures that are required to professionalise the public service in South Africa.

"The PSC welcomes the gazetting of the National Implementation Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Service by the National School of Government," Seloane said.

The National Implementation Framework Document is an ambitious attempt to set the public administration on a path towards a capable and developmental state that is in line with the proposals contained in the National Development Plan and the 2015 Discussion Document.

With regard to service delivery complaints management in the public service, Seloane said the PSC conducted a study during 2020/21 to assess the effectiveness of complaints management.

"It showed that the current state of complaints management in the public service is largely unresponsive to citizen complaints but that opportunities do exist for an improvement of the complaints management systems of departments.

"One of the biggest challenges to being responsive is that there is no overarching model for complaints management in the public service."

Seloane said departments use disparate complaints management systems, without adhering to any overarching quality standards or norms.

"The PSC envisages a quality certification process that will hopefully ensure adherence to international standards. This would also aid in establishing norms and standards that guide the consistent and prompt handling of complaints."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)