Rs 25,000 cr to be spent for signal modernisation, 5G spectrum implementation in Railways, says Javadekar
A total of Rs 25,000 crores will be spent in the next five years for signal modernisation and 5G spectrum implementation in the Railways, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday.
A total of Rs 25,000 crores will be spent in the next five years for signal modernisation and 5G spectrum implementation in the Railways, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday. Additionally, the Railways, which currently uses optical fibre, will also be provided with 5 megahertz spectrum in 700 MHz band.
In a series of tweets, Javadekar said: "Rs 25,000 crores will be spent in the next 5 years for signal modernization and 5G spectrum implementation in Railways. Railways will be provided with 5 megahertz spectrum in 700 MHz band." "It will improve its communication system and make rail travel safer. Railway currently uses optical fibre. With the availability of spectrum, there will be radio communication," he added.
The Union Minister also informed that the Union Cabinet had approved the extension of the applicability of New Investment Policy (NIP)-2012 read with its amendment to the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited. (ANI)
