Tennis-Defending champion Swiatek crashes out of French Open in quarter-finals

Sakkari, the world number 18, will take on Czech Barbora Krejcikova for a place in Saturday's final.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:52 IST
Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out 6-4 6-4 by Greek Maria Sakkari in the French Open quarter-finals, leaving the women's draw wide open on Wednesday. The 20-year-old Pole, who took an off-court medical timeout early in the second set, was overwhelmed by Sakkari's power and pace on court Philippe Chatrier with up to almost 5,000 spectators now allowed to attend.

World number nine Swiatek, bidding to become the first woman to retain her title since Justine Henin in 2007, got off to a confident start but lacked her usual poise against Sakkari, who dictated most of the points and was greatly helped by her opponent's unforced errors.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

