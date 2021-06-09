Delhi government to celebrate Van Mahotsav by planting 33 lakh saplings

A massive tree plantation drive will be conducted as part of the Van Mahotsav that will be celebrated in Delhi from June 27 to July 11, city Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

At a virtual meeting with all ''green agencies and departments'', the minister said a target of planting 33 lakh saplings across the national capital has been set under the tree plantation drive.

Instructing all the departments to ensure their participation, Rai also directed them to complete the ongoing third-party audit of the tree plantation work and submit the report at the earliest, a statement from the Delhi government said.

''The Delhi government will lay more emphasis on planting such saplings, so that Delhi's air pollution can be reduced. The government will also run a campaign for this,'' the minister said.

Of the 33 lakh saplings to be planted this year, about 18 lakh will be planted by different departments of the Delhi government, including forest, PWD, DTC, education, and the Delhi Jal Board, the statement said.

Six lakh saplings will be planted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), five lakh by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and 3.3 lakh saplings will be planted by the three MCDs.

Additionally, saplings will also be planted by the Delhi Metro, CPWD, Northern Railway, NDPL, Delhi Cantonment Board and BSES.

Rai talked about the ''mega plantation drive of medicinal plants'' launched on World Environment Day earlier this month.

''The government has 14 nurseries in Delhi. Anyone can visit the nurseries and get medicinal plants free of cost. The medicinal plants available in the Delhi government nurseries are amla, guava, arjun, jamun, neem, tulsi etc.,'' he said.

