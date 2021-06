Tennis-French Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 12th day of the French Open on Thursday (play begins at 1000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

Mixed doubles final Desirae Krawczyk (U.S.)/Joe Salisbury (Britain) v Elena Vesnina (Russia)/Aslan Karatsev (Russia)

Women's singles semi-finals 31-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) v Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia)

Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v 17-Maria Sakkari (Greece) COURT SIMONNE MATHIEU

Men's doubles semi-finals Pablo Andujar (Spain)/Pedro Martinez (Spain) v Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan)/Andrey Golubev (Kazakhstan)

6-Pierre-Hugues Herbert (France)/Nicolas Mahut (France) v 2-Juan Sebastian Cabal (Colombia)/Robert Farah (Colombia) (Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)

