Telangana govt cancels class 12 board examinations in view of COVID-19

The Telangana government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana government on Wednesday announced the cancellation of class 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an official notice issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, a committee is being constituted to finalise the process to provide marks to the students.

This comes days after the Central government announced cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams. The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams. The Uttarakhand government, Madhya Pradesh government, Uttar Pradesh government, and Rajasthan government have also decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

