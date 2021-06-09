Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani rolls out fresh COVID-19 curbs, night curfew till June 26

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday chaired a core committee meeting wherein it was decided to roll out fresh COVID-19 curbs in the state. To prevent the spread of the virus, a night curfew will be in place till June 26. As per the official release, "Important decisions were taken related to COVID-19 in the meeting of the core committee chaired by CM Vijay Rupani."

Restaurants and hotels can be maintained during this period i.e. from June 11-26, 2021 from 9 am to 7 pm with 50 percent of its seating capacity. Takeaway can be done till 9 pm and home delivery can be done till 12 pm. Night curfew will be enforced every day from 9 pm to 6 am till June 26.

All shops, commercial units, lorries, shopping complexes, marketyards, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours and other commercial activities can be continued from 9 am to 7 pm during this period, i.e. the Chief Minister decided to extend the existing time limit by 1 hour. Library with 50 percent of its seating capacity and gardens will also be open from 8 am to 7 pm during this period. Gymnasiums with 50 percent capacity can be maintained during this period and compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) will be required.

Considering the interest of the students of the state who are to give the required examinations for study abroad i.e. IELTS TOEFL etc, the Chief Minister has also given permission to conduct these examinations in compliance with SOPs. Political, social (sedentary) religious, cultural programs in the state can be held within a maximum of 20 persons during this period with compliance with SOPs. All religious places in the state will be open to the public but must ensure that no more than 50 visitors gather at a time and that the SOP must be complied with.

Public bus services like urban bus services and ST buses can be continued with 60% passenger capacity. As per the Union Health Ministry today, Gujarat reported 1438 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,122 discharges and 11 deaths till 8 AM today. (ANI)

