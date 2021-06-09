Left Menu

IMD issues Orange alert in Mumbai for next 4 days as monsoon arrives

As various parts of Maharashtra are receiving rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued an 'Orange' alert in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As various parts of Maharashtra are receiving rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has issued an 'Orange' alert in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days. Mumbai's Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall, the IMD reported.

Predicting thunderstorm during the next 2-3 days, IMD tweeted, "Ahead of the monsoon onset, fairly widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the next 2-3 days." The Southwest Monsoon is also likely to advance into the remaining parts of the Arabian Sea and Maharashtra.

Parts of Gujarat, along with the remaining parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh, entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar will also experience the southwestern monsoon during the next 2-3 days. "It is likely to more marked during subsequent 24 hours. Under its influence; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy falls very likely over most parts of East India and adjoining Central India from 10th June onwards," the IMD informed.

Odisha is very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on June 11-12, while Chhattisgarh would probably experience the same over June 11-13. Maharashtra's Vidarbha is also very likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall over June 12-13. (ANI)

