Delhi reports 337 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

Delhi saw 337 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in the last 24 hours with the cases seeing a slight increase compared to Tuesday amid partial opening up after lockdown. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city reported 752 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate stands at 0.46 per cent.

The city had reported 316 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 231 on Monday. The bulletin said that 48,574 samples were tested for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The city has 4,511 active cases. A total of 14,29,791 positive cases have been reported so far including 14,00,161 recoveries and 24,668 deaths.

Several lockdown restrictions were lifted in Delhi after COVID-19 cases came down. Markets, malls, and metro services have opened up in a limited manner. However, cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate. (ANI)

