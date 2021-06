Libya's Waha Oil to ramp up ouput after fixing pipeline leak -oil source

Libya's Waha Oil Co aims to return to normal output operations on Thursday after fixing a leak on a pipeline that more than halved the company's oil production, an oil source at the Es Sider crude export terminal said.

Waha, a unit of state-owned National Oil Corp, reported the leak on Monday, saying it affected production at the Samah oilfield which feeds Es Sider. The same source told Reuters earlier that production had fallen to 130,000 barrels per day on Wednesday, from 285,000 bpd a day earlier.

Advertisement

Also Read: UNHCR calls for orderly release of detained asylum seekers in Libya

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)