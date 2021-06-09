Left Menu

Odisha Cabinet approves project worth Rs 448.02 cr to extend Biju Expressway

Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the extension of Biju Expressway, including the construction of new roadways along with major bridges to enhanced connectivity in the Western part of the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:50 IST
Odisha Cabinet approves project worth Rs 448.02 cr to extend Biju Expressway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the extension of Biju Expressway, including the construction of new roadways along with major bridges to enhanced connectivity in the Western part of the state. With a total approved cost of Rs 448.02 crores, the project will be developed in EPC mode as a 4-lane carriageway and will include construction of 17 minor bridges and 8 major bridges, an official statement said.

The project will not only provide enhanced connectivity in Western Odisha but will also provide impetus to the industrial growth and overall economic development in the region. Passing through two districts, i.e.Kalahandi and Nuapada, the 174.5 kilometres expressway will boost trade and industrial activity as the State Government is parallelly working on leveraging development of the expressway to develop Biju Express Economic Corridor through Department of Industries", said a statement from the state government.

The total length of Biju Expressway (Ghatipada-Sinapali) in Nuapada district will be 104.65 kms including 6 minor bridges and 6 major bridges. A 69.85 km long stretch of Biju Expressway (Sinapali-Dharmagarh Ampani) will pass through Kalahandi district including construction of 11 minor bridges and 2 major bridges. State Cabinet also took the 10 major decisions relating to the departments of Finance, Fisheries and Animal Resource Development, General Administration and Public Grievances, and, Housing and Urban Development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021