Maha: Boy killed as bullock cart overturns

PTI | Latur | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 11-year-old boy was crushed to death on Wednesday when the bullock cart he was travelling in overturned near Janwal village in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased was going to his father's farm when the incident occurred in the afternoon, an official said, adding that the bullock cart was carrying soybean fodder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

