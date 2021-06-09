Left Menu

Punjab prepared for paddy season: State govt official

09-06-2021
The Punjab government has made arrangements, including uninterrupted supply of power, for smooth and hassle-free sowing of paddy this season starting from June 10, a senior government official said.

Paddy will be sown over 30.20 lakh hectares of area this year, Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Sukhdev Singh Brar said on Wednesday.

Out of the total 30.20 lakh hectares, 5.35 lakh hectare area will be under Basmati cultivation, Brar said in a statement.

He added that the department has fixed a target to bring 10 lakh hectares area under direct sowing of paddy.

Brar said farmers need fertilisers and pesticides after sowing crops, for which adequate arrangements have been made.

