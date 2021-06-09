Left Menu

Mumbai Airport aborts 4 landings due to inclement weather

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai witnessed a total of 4 aborted landings on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:24 IST
Mumbai Airport aborts 4 landings due to inclement weather
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai witnessed a total of 4 aborted landings on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall in the city. "Due to the inclement weather in the city earlier today, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a total of 4 go-arounds. Operations at the airport continue as per schedule," Mumbai Airport Authorities said.

Mumbai local train services were also suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure after severe waterlogging. Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai said that train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.

"Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging b/w Sion- Kurla, as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50 am. Services on other sections are running," Shivaji M Sutar tweeted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert in the Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days.

A red alert has also been issued in these districts for today. Mumbai's Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 0830-1430 hours, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall, the IMD reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021