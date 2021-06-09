Left Menu

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo handles massive shipment of cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Wednesday handled a massive shipment of cryogenic oxygen containers. These oxygen containers arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday evening by a special Indian Airforce's Boeing Globemaster aircraft from Singapore.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:39 IST
Visual of Hyderabad airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) on Wednesday handled a massive shipment of cryogenic oxygen containers. These oxygen containers arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday evening by a special Indian Airforce's Boeing Globemaster aircraft from Singapore. As per the official release, special ground handling equipment like scissor lift/high loader and fork lift were used to handle these Oxygen containers. These Oxygen containers shipment completed all processes and was dispatched within a short period.

Prior to this, GHAC has already handled several import shipments of vaccines and oxygen concentrators. 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia were handled on May 1, which was the nation's first Sputnik V consignment; 60,000 doses on May 16 and around 3 million doses were handled on June 1. With an estimated 3.6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected to be produced by various manufacturers in Hyderabad over the next 18-24 months, GHAC is emerging as a crucial COVID-19 vaccine handling centre with its temperature-sensitive cargo facility.

GHAC has in recent months starting January 2021, handled more than 100 tonnes of COVID vaccines that were distributed from Hyderabad to various parts of the country, according to the GHAC. As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana logged 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,982 discharges and 15 deaths today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

