CCTV footage of journalist being arrested in Hyd goes viral, opposition alleges ill-treatment

After the CCTV footage of a journalist being arrested in Hyderabad went viral, journalist unions and opposition parties alleged that personnel in civil dress had ill-treated and forcibly taken him away.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:48 IST
Journalist Raghu, who was arreted by the Telangana Police on June 3. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the CCTV footage of a journalist being arrested in Hyderabad went viral, journalist unions and opposition parties alleged that personnel in civil dress had ill-treated and forcibly taken him away. The journalist in the viral video was identified as Raghu Ramakrishna.

Superintendent of police for Suryapet district R Bhaskaran said that Raghu was arrested for crime no. 20/21 at Mattampally police station a week ago. "We have come to know that Raghu's wife has approached the high court. We will take up further action as per law and submit before the high court," Bhaskaran said.

In the short footage, shared by Telangana MLA Danasari Anasuya on her official social media handle, journalist Raghu Ramakrishna can be seen buying groceries from a cart on the roadside. Suddenly two men in civilian clothes, appear from nowhere and stand behind him for a few seconds, before grabbing him and forcing him into what looks like a private white car stationed strategically right behind. When asked about personnel in civil dress ill-treating and forcing journalist Raghu, the SP said necessary action would be initiated in this matter.

The viral video of journalist Raghu's arrest led to strong reactions and outrage among locals. Journalist unions and political parties across the region condemned the arrest and expressed their anger at the state government's move. "Is it kidnap or arrest? This is how Telangana government treats journalists if you raise voice against them," Anasuya tweeted on June 8 along with the CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, The Telangana High Court on Wednesday has ordered the Director-General of Police Telangana to submit details of Raghu's case in front of the court on or before June 14. (ANI)

