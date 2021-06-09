Left Menu

MSP hike to boost farmers' income, improve their living standards: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:54 IST
MSP hike to boost farmers' income, improve their living standards: PM
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the government hiking the MSP of several crops on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it will boost farmers' income and improve their living standards.

The decision was taken in the interest of farmers, he said in a tweet.

The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy marginally by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 for the 2021-22 crop year, while the rates of pulses, oilseeds and cereals were hiked substantially.

Among the commercial crops, the MSP of cotton was increased by Rs 211 per quintal to Rs 5,726 for the medium-staple variety and by Rs 200 per quintal to Rs 6,025 for the long-staple variety for the 2021-22 crop year (July-June).

