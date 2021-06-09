WB: Abhishek Banerjee targets BJP during visit to kin of lightning strike victim

Left Menu

While visiting West Bengal's Murshidabad to meet the family of a person who died in a lightning strike, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the BJP leaders, who had lunch on banana leaves and clicked pictures during polls, are nowhere to be seen now.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee meeting a lightning victim's family (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
While visiting West Bengal's Murshidabad to meet the family of a person who died in a lightning strike, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the BJP leaders, who had lunch on banana leaves and clicked pictures during polls, are nowhere to be seen now. "The state government is with the family of the deceased. Those (BJP) who had eaten lunch on banana leaves, clicked pictures during polls, are nowhere to be seen now," Banerjee said.

"But, our leader Mamata Banerjee and her soldiers always rush to the help of our people in every situation," he added. Rubbishing BJP's claim that he planned to meet the families of the deceased in Murshidabad only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences and announced ex-gratia for the next of kin of those who were killed, he said: "We are always with our people during times of distress. But, where is the BJP now?" .

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled those loss of lives due to lightning in different parts of West Bengal and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed. As per reports, more than 20 people were killed in lightning strikes in three southern districts of the state, as per the West Bengal State disaster management authority. Murshidabad, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur district were among those affected. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

