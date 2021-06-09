Soil test of 25 lakh acres of agri land to be conducted in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed the officials to get soil tests of 25 lakh acres of land conducted during the current financial year on a priority basis.

He said soil health cards should be issued to farmers after checking of the agricultural land so that peasants avoid unnecessary use of fertilisers.

"This will not only increase the fertility of the land, but it will also be beneficial for the farmers," he said during a review meeting related to the soil health card scheme.

The chief minister also directed the officers of the agriculture department to prepare a year-long calendar wherein dates are fixed for making farmers aware about soil testing through 'kisan sabhas' and exhibitions.

Khattar directed to complete the work of soil testing of 75 lakh acres of agricultural land in the state in three years, an official statement said.

He said under this scheme, college and senior secondary school students would be engaged in the work of collecting samples and testing them in laboratories.

"Students will not only do this work with interest but they will also get to learn a lot from it. The students from villages from where samples will be taken will be tasked with this project," he said.

Khattar said soil fertility map of every village should also be prepared from these tests, which would help in giving accurate advice to the farmers.

He said in the soil health card, the information related to the nutrients present in soil of a field would be mentioned in detail, the statement said.

"This will include information regarding the amount of soil fertility, nitrogen, organic carbon, zinc and phosphorus etc," the chief minister said.

