First edition of Arab-India Energy Forum discusses ways to boost energy cooperation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

A range of issues on boosting two-way energy cooperation and intra-regional power trading dominated the first edition of the two-day Arab-India Energy Forum (AIEF) that concluded on Wednesday.

The event was held in the virtual format under the co-chairship of India and the Kingdom of Morocco, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The inaugural session of the forum was addressed by R K Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, Aziz Rabbah, Minister of Energy and Mines of Morocco, and Kamal Hasan Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs of the League of Arab States (LAS).

''The subsequent plenary sessions explored the potential and challenges of cooperation in the fields of energy transition, intra-regional power trading, hydrocarbons and nuclear power generation,'' the MEA said in a statement.

The panellists were drawn from a wide range of public and private sector institutions from India and the LAS member states as also key regional organisations such as the Organisation of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) and the Arab Atomic Energy Agency (AAEA).

''The forum witnessed exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices in the fields of energy efficiency programmes for different economic sectors, accelerated development of new and renewable energy, fostering regional power-sharing arrangements, enhanced oil recovery, tight gas extraction and safe nuclear power generation etc.,'' the MEA said.

''There was also a discussion on respective national regulatory policies governing these sectors, investment opportunities as well as R&D and training collaboration possibilities,'' it added.

