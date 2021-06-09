Left Menu

Delhi rapper who went missing after posting suicide note on social media traced in MP

A 23-year-old Delhi-based rapper, who went missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, has been traced to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:12 IST
Delhi rapper who went missing after posting suicide note on social media traced in MP
Delhi rapper who went missing after posting suicide note on social media traced in MP (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old Delhi-based rapper, who went missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, has been traced to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. According to Delhi Police's official statement, on July 4, rapper Aditya Tiwari's mother Deepa Dhingra filed a complaint in Mehrauli police station that her son was missing from July 2.

"She also said that her son had allegedly uploaded a suicide note on his Instagram account and after that, his phone has been switched off. A missing report was recorded and subsequently, an FIR was registered under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code on June 5," police said. Police said a team was constituted and on the basis of sustained and sincere efforts, Aaditya Tiwari has been traced in Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh.

"Further investigation is going on," police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global
4
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021