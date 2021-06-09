Left Menu

Cabinet nod to provide budgetary support to Meghalaya power corp to repay loan

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:24 IST
Cabinet nod to provide budgetary support to Meghalaya power corp to repay loan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya cabinet has on Wednesday approved 100 per cent budgetary support to the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) for repayment of Rs 1,345 crore loan on conditions that certain targets be met in a time-bound manner, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The loan was taken by the cash-starved MeECL in an attempt to pay outstanding dues to the power generation companies which have been pending for the past 10 years.

The Cabinet approved the proposal following assurances given by the power department and MeECL management to bring reforms in the corporation.

''(We have) decided that we will give a chance to the MeECL and to the power department with 100 per cent budgetary support for the #Atmanirbhar loan. This support will come along with certain targets that need to be met in a time-bound manner,'' Sangma told reporters after the meeting.

The CM said that the finance and power departments have been asked to work out details of the targets which the MeECL has to achieve.

There has to be some security in terms of mortgage of MeECL assets to the state government, he said.

The Rural Electrification Corporation Power Distribution Company (RECPDCL) and the Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) had put certain conditions on the government of Meghalaya and the MeECL while disbursing the loan.

There were stiff oppositions from several quarters including alliance partners and even MLAs of ruling National People's Party against the move to lease out distribution circles of the MeECL to the RECPDCL for a period of 25 years.

''We will inform the REC and the PFC that 100 per cent budgetary support will be given by the state government,'' he said.

''We have received the first tranche of the loan and before releasing the second tranche which again is Rs 600 crore plus. The REC and PFC have given two options,'' Sangma said.

The options are either the state gives full budgetary support for the repayment of the loan along with interest or provides it with a partial budgetary support along with certain restructuring within the MeECL, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global
4
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021