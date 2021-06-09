Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka govt over electricity tariff hike

Terming Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) decision to increase the electricity tariff in the state as "disastrous" and "BJP's shock to Karnataka," Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded its rollback. Siddaramaiah, who made a series of tweets, said Karnataka has surplus power and yet the BJP government continues to purchase power from the central grid.

"Common man to Industries, all are suffering due to pandemic and the increase will kill everyone. Karnataka has surplus power and yet the BJP government continues to purchase power from the Central grid, Adani and others at a higher cost. Price for which our people have to pay," the Congress leader said. He said there is still time to roll back the electricity tariff hike and Chief Minister Yediyurappa should consult the experts and opposition party leaders to find ways to reduce the price.

"BJP government is paying 50 paisa more for every unit while purchasing power from central government. This is causing a loss of Rs 5,000 crore to state distribution companies," he alleged. "People have no jobs and factories are not working at full capacities. Yet, people have to bear the brunt of oil price hike, food inflation and now electricity," he added.

KERC has approved an average 30 paise per unit increase in tariff, applicable to the consumers of all Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) for the current financial year. The revised tariff will come into effect for the reading date falling on or after April 1. (ANI)

