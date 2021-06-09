El Savador exploring volcanic bitcoin mining, Bukele says
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:42 IST
- Country:
- El Salvador
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said on Twitter on Wednesday that he has instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to come up with a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country's volcanoes.
El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender after its Congress on Wednesday approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency.
Advertisement
"This is going to evolve fast!," Bukele said in the tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- El Salvador's
- El Salvador
- Congress
- Nayib Bukele
- Bukele
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt suppressing Covid death numbers, alleges Congress
'Politics on corpses, Congress style': Harsh Vardhan hits back at Rahul Gandhi over COVID deaths tweet
US Congressman looks forward to meeting Jaishankar to discuss global vaccine production, security issues in Indo-Pacific
Mexican president should retain Congress easily in election -poll
GOP senators set summer deadline on Congress' policing bill