Odisha govt effects reshuffle of IPS, IFS officers

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 00:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Odisha government Wednesday effected a reshuffle in the IFS and IPS cadre.

A notification issued by the Home Department said 1997 batch IPS officer Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, IG, Eastern Range, Balasore has been transferred and posted as IG, Prisons while 2002 batch IPS officer Narasingha Bhol, IGP, Northern Range, Sambalpur has been posted as IGP, Central Range, Cuttack.

Himanshu Kumar Lal, IG, Prisons has been posted as IGP, Eastern Range, Balasore.

On repatriation from Central deputation, 2004 batch IPS officer Dr. Deepak Kumar is posted as DIGP, Northern Range, Sambalpur.

Apart from this, two senior Odisha Police Service (OPS) officers RK Paikray, presently posted as DCP, Headquarters, Bhubaneswar and DP Tripathy, Additional DCP, Bhubaneswar have been posted as SP, Deogarh and SP, Railways (SRP), Cuttack respectively, the notification said.

A notification issued by the Forest and Environment Department said, 25 IFS officers have been transferred.

Senior IFS officer of 1987 batch S.K. Popli, working in the PCCF (Plan, Programme & Afforestation), office, has been transferred and posted as PCCF (Kendu leaf), while Uma Nanduri of 1993 batch officer working as the CCF (CAMPA) office of the PCCF/CE, OMBADC was transferred and posted as APCCF (FC) and Nodal Officer with the additional charge of CE, OMBADC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

