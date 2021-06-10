Left Menu

Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

Authorities have rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.

Representative image Image Credit: Flicker

Authorities have rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard. The man was discovered on Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him. ''The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,'' the statement said. ''After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn't antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.'' The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.

The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said. Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

