JBS paid $11 mln in response to ransomware attack
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 05:08 IST
JBS USA, subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the company paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to a criminal hack against its operations.
The world's largest meat producer canceled shifts at its U.S. and Canadian meat plants last week, after JBS said it was hit with a crippling cyberattack that threatened to disrupt food supply chains and inflate food prices.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech submits new request to Brazilian regulator on GMP issues for Covaxin
An average of 15% of Brazilians have COVID-19 antibodies, study finds
Bharat Biotech submits new request to Brazilian regulator on GMP issues for Covaxin
Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city
Health News Roundup: Mass vaccination creates healthy oasis in Brazilian city; Mexico records 1,307 coronavirus cases, 52 more deaths and more