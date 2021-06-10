Left Menu

JBS paid $11 mln in response to ransomware attack

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 05:08 IST
JBS USA, subsidiary of Brazilian firm JBS SA, confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the company paid the equivalent of $11 million in ransom in response to a criminal hack against its operations.

The world's largest meat producer canceled shifts at its U.S. and Canadian meat plants last week, after JBS said it was hit with a crippling cyberattack that threatened to disrupt food supply chains and inflate food prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

