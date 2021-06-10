Left Menu

Piyush Goyal expresses condolences over loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a residential structure collapse in the New Collector compound in Malad West of Mumbai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 08:59 IST
Piyush Goyal expresses condolences over loss of lives in Mumbai building collapse
Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a residential structure collapse in the New Collector compound in Malad West of Mumbai. "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to building collapse in Mumbai. I extend my condolences to the affected families. May God give them the strength to bear this pain, and give speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Goyal.

At least eleven people, including eight minors, lost their lives after a residential structure collapsed in the New Collector compound in Mumbai. As many as 18 people have been rescued safely, while seven people have been injured in the incident.

As per the BMC, the collapse engulfed a nearby residential structure. It also affected another residential structure in the area that is now in a "dangerous condition". The building in which is in dangerous condition has been evacuated. Rescue operations are underway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who has also reached the incident site, said, "Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings is being removed to see if more people are stuck under it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
3
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
4
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021