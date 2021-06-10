IISc Bangalore makes every Indian proud: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday congratulated the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore for being the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings and said that IISc makes every Indian proud. "Congratulations to @iiscbangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering, IISc makes every Indian proud," the Karnataka Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and IIT Delhi for being in the top 200 institutions in a global ranking. "Congratulations to the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and IIT Delhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The three Indian Universities are in top 200 in QS World University Rankings 2022. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru was ranked the "world's top research university".

Earlier in the day Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also congratulated IIT Bombay for securing the 177th position, IIT Delhi for securing the 185th rank and IISc Bengaluru for securing 186th position in the rankings. Pokhriyal said that India is taking a leap in the field of Education and Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru.

He further said, "We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff, and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector." The minister also referred to initiatives such as the Institutes of Eminence and National Education Policy, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)