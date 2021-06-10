Left Menu

Two held for Rohtak-based state level boxers' murder

Haryana police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged murder of a Rohtak-based state-level boxer and model.

ANI | Rohtak (Haryana) | Updated: 10-06-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 10:20 IST
Gorakhpal Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP) Rohtak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged murder of a Rohtak-based state-level boxer and model. According to Gorakhpal Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCP), Rohtak, the incident happened after an alleged brawl between neighbours and led to the stabbing of the victim.

"Two persons are arrested for stabbing a man, who is said to be a model, to death in Rohtak. We have informed about a brawl between neighbours that led to stabbing one. Both groups had prior issues. Murder weapon yet to be recovered. The accused will be produced in court today," he said. The DCP informed that a few accused in the case are absconding and the police is searching for them.

However, residents of the area where the model was stabbed said the youth was killed after he tried to stop the accused from allegedly harassing a minor girl. The mother of the minor informed ANI that when the incident happened, her daughter was alone on the first floor of their house and a man entered their house on the pretext of collecting something that has fallen on their roof.

"Yesterday, my daughter was alone on the first floor of our house. A man came and said he dropped something on our roof. My daughter said that nothing had fallen, but he started harassing her. She came downstairs and raised an alarm. People gathered and tried to save her. The man who tried to molest her stabbed another man who tried to save my daughter," she said. (ANI)

