Auto, oil firms weigh on European shares ahead of ECB
European stocks inched lower on Thursday as energy and automakers' shares slipped, with investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
European stocks inched lower on Thursday as energy and automakers' shares slipped, with investors focused on a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% by 0713 GMT, snapping a four-day winning streak. Automakers slid nearly 1%, while oil and gas sector shed 0.9%. Euro zone stocks fell 0.2%, ahead of the ECB policy decision and its projections for economic growth and inflation. The statement is due at 1145 GMT.
UK's FTSE 100 got a boost from a 2.2% jump in BT Group after U.S. firm Altice Group said it had taken a 12.1% stake in Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator. French digital music company Believe, which helps to distribute music via deals with platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, dropped 10.2% in its stock market debut.
