Soccer-Celtic appoint former Australia coach Postecoglou as new manager
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 13:51 IST
Celtic have appointed former Australia coach Ange Postecoglou as their new manager following the exit of Neil Lennon, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Thursday.
Postecoglou joins Celtic from Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos.
