Pope rejects German Cardinal Marx's offer to resign over abuse scandal

Pope Francis has rejected German Cardinal Reinhard Marx's offer to resign as archbishop of Munich over the Church's sexual abuse crisis, a letter released by the Vatican on Thursday showed.

Marx, one of Roman Catholicism's most influential liberal figures, offered to resign earlier this month, saying he had to share responsibility for the "catastrophe" of sexual abuse by clerics over past decades.

