Pope rejects German cardinal's resignation, urges reform

PTI | Rome | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:18 IST
Pope Francis refused Thursday to accept the resignation offered by German Cardinal Reinhard Marx over the sex abuse scandal in the church, but said a process of reform was necessary and that every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the crisis.

Francis wrote a letter to Marx in response to the German's bombshell announcement last week that he had offered to resign as archbishop of Munich and Freising over the church's mishandling of abuse cases.

Francis refused to accept the resignation and told Marx in the letter he must continue as archbishop. Francis said what was necessary instead was a process of reform “that doesn't consist in words but attitudes that have the courage of putting oneself in crisis, of assuming reality regardless of the consequences.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

