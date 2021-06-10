Reliance shuts unit at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries Ltd said it has shut a secondary unit at its only-for-exports oil refinery at Jamnagar in Gujarat, which may delay shipment of some product cargoes.

''The Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (FCCU) in our SEZ refinery at Jamnagar had to be taken for an emergency shutdown on June 6, 2021,'' the firm said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Reliance has two refineries that turn crude oil into value-added fuel such as petrol and diesel at Jamnagar - a 35.2 million tonne a year only-for-exports unit and a 33 million tonne plant catering to the domestic market.

''All other units at the Jamnagar refining complex are operating normally,'' Reliance said. ''Consequently, some product shipments may get delayed and we are working to minimize the impact on our customers.'' The FCCU unit, it said, is being repaired on top priority and is expected to be restarted expeditiously.

