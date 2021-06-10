Left Menu

SOCCER-Qatar's BeIN renews UEFA soccer broadcast rights for three years

Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Thursday said it had retained exclusive television rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League and other UEFA competitions across the Middle East and North Africa for a further three years.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:48 IST
SOCCER-Qatar's BeIN renews UEFA soccer broadcast rights for three years
UEFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Qatar's BeIN Media Group on Thursday said it had retained exclusive television rights to broadcast the Champions League, Europa League, and other UEFA competitions across the Middle East and North Africa for a further three years. BeIN would also continue to broadcast the UEFA Europa Conference League and had won the rights to show the UEFA Women's Champions League in Arabic, English, and French in 24 countries across the region, it said in a statement.

The value of the contract, which runs until 2024, was not given. Bloomberg reported BeIN had paid about $600 million for the rights, citing a source it did not identify. That was around 25% less than compared to its last broadcast deal for the UEFA tournaments, Bloomberg cited the source as saying this was due to being unable to broadcast in Saudi Arabia.

BeIN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. BeIN was blocked in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom and some allies cut ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations Doha supported terrorism, a charge Qatar has denied.

Saudi Arabia and its allies agreed with Qatar in January this year to end the dispute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr by issuing commercial paper

 India
3
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India
4
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021